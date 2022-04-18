California man exonerated after 32 years in prison

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who spent more than three decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit has been exonerated of the crime, clearing the way for his release from prison. Now 61 years old, Joaquin Ciria was arrested in 1990 and convicted of a shooting death in San Francisco based on false witness testimony and police misconduct. Ciria’s case marked the first exoneration by the District Attorney’s Innocence Commission, established by San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin in 2020 to review potential wrongful conviction cases.