Estrada’s 4 RBIs power Giants to 8-1 win, sweep of Guardians

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Thairo Estrada drove in four runs, Alex Wood continued San Francisco’s superb starting pitching and the Giants completed a three-game sweep with an 8-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in football-like weather. Estrada hit a two-run homer and Brandon Belt added a two-run shot as the Giants won their fifth straight. Wood allowed four hits without a run over five innings. It was the ninth straight game in which a Giants starter allowed two runs or fewer, the second longest streak since 1901. The game-time temperature was 35 degrees, the coldest for a first pitch in a Giants game since 1990.