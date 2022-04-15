Playoff time: 10 things to know about the NBA’s postseason

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Welcome to the playoffs, everybody. Especially you, Zach LaVine. When the Chicago Bulls make their debut in this postseason, LaVine will finally get to play in his first playoff game after 478 regular-season contests. That’s one of many interesting storylines to follow as this NBA postseason is set to begin. Among the others: how Phoenix can turn a dominant regular season into a title, milestones looming for Doc Rivers and Kevin Durant, and a chance for Giannis Antetokounmpo to join a select club of greats.