Larger than life: Mets unveil Seaver statue at Citi Field

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A long-awaited statue of pitcher Tom Seaver has been unveiled by the New York Mets in a 40-minute ceremony that began about 2 1/2 hours before their home opener against Arizona. With thousands of fans gathered around, cell phones held high and craning their necks to see, the late Hall of Famer’s wife and two daughters were front and center for the festivities. The striking monument stands 10 feet tall and 13 1/2 feet long. It depicts Seaver in the middle of his classic drop-and-drive delivery, baseball in his right hand.