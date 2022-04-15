Skip to Content
AP California
California man gets life sentence for 2016 killing of family

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A man who was convicted of killing a California family of three, including a 5-year-old girl, has been sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole. Pierre Haobsh received three consecutive life sentences from a Santa Barbara County judge on Friday plus additional sentences because the crimes involved multiple victims, use of a gun and were committed for financial gain, prosecutors said. Authorities say in March 2016 Haobsh gunned down a Santa Barbara herbalist, Dr. Henry Han, along with his wife and daughter at their Goleta home. Their bodies were found wrapped in plastic in the garage. 

