No regrets for Roberts, Kershaw after pulling ace

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn’t second-guessing his decision to pull Clayton Kershaw while pitching seven perfect innings against Minnesota drew even if others are debating the move. Roberts says he wasn’t willing to pay the price for keeping the 34-year-old left-hander in the game against Minnesota beyond seven perfect innings and 80 pitches. Kershaw has been injured in each of the three previous seasons and the Dodgers want to preserve him for a playoff run this season. They are favored to win the World Series.