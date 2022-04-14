Massive fire at food processing plant prompts evacuations

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say people living near a food processing plant in Salinas were asked to evacuate Thursday after officials said there is potential for an explosion and a hazardous plume of ammonia due to a massive fire that started overnight and is still burning. the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services said in a statement that about 2,700 people were asked to leave the area around the Taylor Farms Processing Facility on Abbott Street. Another 35,000 people were asked to shelter in place. Officials said residents in the area should shut windows and turn off ventilation systems immediately. Some people evacuated Wednesday after firefighters responded to the fire around 7:15 p.m.