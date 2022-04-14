Law enforcement activity shuts major Los Angeles highway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Traffic backed up for miles after law enforcement activity forced the closure of a major Los Angeles highway during the morning commute. The California Highway Patrol closed all lanes of Interstate 405 around 3 a.m. Thursday near the Sherman Oaks neighborhood on the city’s west side. Northbound lanes were reopened around 5 a.m. but the southbound side remains closed until further notice. Few details about the incident are available, but the investigation appears to center around a late-model red Ford Mustang on the right shoulder. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.