Arrest after truck with SWAT gear stolen near San Diego

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a stolen pickup truck with police SWAT gear and weapons inside was recovered and a suspect was arrested after a pursuit near San Diego. A sheriff’s official says the silver Ford F-150 was reported stolen late Wednesday in Santee. The official says among the items believed to be inside a lockbox in the truck were a bulletproof vest and “possible firearms.” The truck was spotted about three hours later and the driver led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit before crashing into a fire hydrant. He was arrested after a short foot chase. The incident remains under investigation.