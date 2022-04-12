Masked gunmen rob gamblers at gated Southern California home

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police say masked gunman burst into a an illegal gambling operation at a gated Southern California home, stealing cash, jewelry and phones before fleeing. Authorities are searching for suspects in the brazen robbery late Sunday in Riverside. A police official says several people were robbed at gunpoint and one of the victims told detectives that he was hosting illegal gambling at the large home east of Los Angeles. The official says some of the robbery victims fled and have not cooperated with the police investigation. No injuries were reported.