California reparations panel to meet in San Francisco

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force meets in person Wednesday for the first time since its inaugural meeting nearly a year ago. The live meeting also comes mere weeks after the group voted to limit restitution to descendants of enslaved or free Black people in the U.S. before the 20th century. The two-day event will be held at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco’s historic Fillmore district. It was once thriving with African American night clubs and shops until redevelopment forced out residents. Its pastor is Rev. Amos Brown, task force vice chair and president of the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP.