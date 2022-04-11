Plea deal: No prison for attack on Black teen at NYC hotel

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel has reached a plea deal that spares her from prison if she avoids trouble. The 23-year-old Miya Ponsetto pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, a felony, but will have a chance to replead to a misdemeanor aggravated harassment charge if she follows the terms of the agreement. She must abide by the terms of her probation for a separate drunk driving and resisting arrest case in her home state for two years, continue to receive counseling and have no further arrests.