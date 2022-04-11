Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 2:19 PM

Plea deal: No prison for attack on Black teen at NYC hotel

KION

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel has reached a plea deal that spares her from prison if she avoids trouble. The 23-year-old Miya Ponsetto pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, a felony, but will have a chance to replead to a misdemeanor aggravated harassment charge if she follows the terms of the agreement. She must abide by the terms of her probation for a separate drunk driving and resisting arrest case in her home state for two years, continue to receive counseling and have no further arrests.

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content