Horses killed in Northern California barn fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a weekend fire that ripped through a barn and killed several animals including horses at a ranch southeast of Sacramento. Officials say flames were engulfing the barn when firefighters arrived at the property on Saturday. The barn typically holds chickens and about 10 horses. Officials say none of the horses survived, and they’re still trying to count how many died. Firefighters contended with gusty winds as they prevented the flames to spreading other barns and a home.