Blackburn goes 5 scoreless, A’s hand Rays 1st loss, 13-2

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Paul Blackburn allowed three hits in five scoreless innings, Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus both hit three-run homers, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 13-2. It was Tampa Bay’s first loss after opening the season with a three-game sweep of Baltimore. Blackburn struck out seven and walked one. The rebuilding A’s won their second straight after beginning the season with two losses. Outfielder Brett Phillips pitched the final two innings for the Rays and gave up Sheldon Neuse’s first career grand slam with two out in the ninth.