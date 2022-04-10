Fire destroys Northern California Home Depot store

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A weekend fire has gutted a Home Depot store in the San Francisco Bay Area but no injuries are reported. Fire officials say the fire erupted at about 5 p.m. Saturday at the store in South San Jose. It sent people fleeing from the store, sent up a huge plume of smoke and prompted a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents because of unhealthy air. The fire began in a lumber area and fed on flammable materials and chemicals. It took six hours to contain. About 100 firefighters fought the flames and protected nearby buildings. The cause of the fire is under investigation.