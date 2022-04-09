LA County sheriff’s deputy suspected of child sex abuse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse. The department said Friday that the 51-year-old deputy could face charges including lewd or lascivious acts and committing oral copulation with a child under the age of 14. The investigation began after authorities received a report of suspected child abuse. Officials did not say when the investigation started or who the suspected victim was. Sheriff Alex Villanueva says in a statement that he is “appalled and saddened” by the allegations and committed to seeing justice served.