Increased fire risk amid windy, dry conditions in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Forecasters are warning of weekend fire danger in parts of Northern California driven by gusty winds and very low humidity. The weather service says the strongest winds are expected near San Francisco, with gusts of 60 mph possible in mountains north and east of the city. Strong winds also whipped up Saturday across Sacramento County. A gust of 53 mph was recorded at Jarbo Gap in neighboring Butte County. Red flag warnings for elevated fire risk are in effect through 5 p.m. Sunday.