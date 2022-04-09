Girl, 3, recovering after dog attack at California day care

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a dog at a Southern California home used as a day care center. Riverside County officials say the girl suffered bite wounds to her face, arms and stomach area and received 180 stitches after the attack April 2 in Hemet. Officials say the dog’s owner claimed the animal had been in a pen and tethered in the backyard, but the young victim’s mother said the dog was inside the house. The 2-year-old pit bull mix, Bruno, remains in a secluded kennel at a shelter and could be euthanized.