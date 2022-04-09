Gibson strikes out 10, Castellanos homers, Phillies beat A’s

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Gibson struck out 10 and tossed two-hit ball over seven shutout innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. Nick Castellanos hit his first home run for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura hit back-to-back homers to support Gibson. Corey Knebel worked the ninth for his first save. Bryce Harper was honored before the game for his 2021 NL MVP trophy. He told the fans he was ready for a World Series parade.