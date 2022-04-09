George leads Clippers past Kings for fourth straight victory

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 23 points, Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers won their fourth straight, beating the Sacramento Kings 117-98 on Saturday night. Norman Powell added 20 points off the bench for the Clippers, who will face Minnesota on Tuesday in the play-in tournament. A victory would send Los Angeles to the postseason for the fourth straight year and a first-round matchup against Memphis. A loss to the Timberwolves would have the Clippers meeting either New Orleans or San Antonio on Friday with one more chance to make the playoffs. The winner of that game would then get the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. Davion Mitchell led Sacramento with 22 points.