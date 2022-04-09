Feds accused of ignoring asbestos, mold at women’s prison

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog has found a “substantial likelihood” that the federal Bureau of Prisons committed wrongdoing when it ignored complaints and failed to address asbestos and mold contamination at a federal women’s prison in California. The Dublin, California, facility has already been under scrutiny for rampant sexual abuse of inmates. The U.S. Office of Special Counsel now wants Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the allegations after multiple whistleblower complaints were filed earlier this year. The office has asked Garland to submit a report within 60 days. Union officials say they repeatedly complained that staff and inmates were being exposed to potentially hazardous mold and asbestos, to no effect.