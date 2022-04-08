Liberal, conservative face off in California US House fight

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The contest to replace former Republican Rep. Devin Nunes in California will present voters with a sharply defined choice: the candidates are a progressive Democrat who supports universal health care and a former Trump administration appointee. Preliminary returns released Friday from a Tuesday special election showed Democrat Lourin Hubbard capturing the second spot in a June runoff for the vacant seat in the state’s farm belt. He will face Connie Conway, a former Republican leader in the state Assembly and California executive director of the Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency during the Trump administration. The 22nd District seat is expected to stay in GOP hands.