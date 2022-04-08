Austin Slater’s double in 10th lifts Giants past Marlins 6-5
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Austin Slater doubled with two outs in the 10th inning for his first career walk-off RBI, sending the San Francisco Giants past the Miami Marlins 6-5 in an opening-day nail-biter.
Thairo Estrada hit a tying home run to start the bottom of the ninth off Anthony Bender.
Then Slater came through against Anthony Bass, scoring Darin Ruf.
It marked San Francisco’s first walk-off win on opening day since beating the Padres on April 6, 1987, at Candlestick Park.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. put Miami ahead with a two-run homer with one out in the top of the ninth as the Marlins capitalized against San Francisco’s bullpen once Logan Webb left the game.