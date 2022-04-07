Twins get Paddack, Pagan from Padres for Rogers and Rooker

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have acquired right-handed pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagán from the San Diego Padres for All-Star left-handed pitcher Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. The Twins also will receive a player to be named later and the Padres will get $6.6 million in cash under terms of the deal. Paddack posted a 7-7 record with a 5.07 ERA in starting 22 of his 23 appearances. Rogers was selected to his first career American League All-Star team in 2021, going 2-4 with a 3.35 ERA.