NBA At 75: What to expect at the league’s 100th anniversary

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Nobody knows for certain where the NBA will be in 25 years, when it’ll be celebrating its 100th anniversary. The only safe bet is that things will be very, very different. A play-in tournament was added in recent years. An in-season tournament is probably coming in the next couple years. By the 100th anniversary, having more teams seems certain. Seeing more women in leadership roles, on the court and off, also seems certain — and should happen. Maybe a 4-point shot gets added. Robot referees. The possibilities are endless, especially in a wildly and rapidly changing world where technology evolves constantly and ideas flow just as quickly.