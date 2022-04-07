Mass shooting suspect served less time with California law

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a suspect arrested in connection with Sunday’s mass shooting near the California state Capitol would likely still be in prison were it not for corrections officials’ use of sentencing credits authorized by voters in 2016. Smiley Allen Martin was released in February after serving less than half his 10-year sentence. He was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. The California District Attorneys Association’s executive officer says Martin typically would not have been freed until at least May were it not for earlier release credits.