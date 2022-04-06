‘Winning Time’ shows authentic human side of Laker legends

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John C. Reilly knew about the “Showtime” basketball displayed by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s. But the actor never knew the backstory behind the influential contributors to the franchise’s dynasty. He quickly found out after stepping into his role as late Laker owner Jerry Buss in the HBO series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” which airs Sundays. The 10-episode series follows the professional and personal lives of the team donning purple and gold in the 1980s and how the franchise became one of the most revered in professional sports.