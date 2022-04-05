US jury begins deliberations at trial involving 1MBD scandal

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has started deliberations at a U.S. trial stemming from an audacious $4.5 billion scheme involving former Goldman Sachs bankers to ransack a Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MBD. The jurors went to work Tuesday after receiving lengthy instructions from U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in federal court in Brooklyn. Prosecutors allege that former banker Roger Ng helped loot 1MDB by raising $6.5 billion for the fund through bond sales, then diverting $4.5 billion of it to himself and corrupt associates through bribes and kickbacks. Ng has pleaded not guilty.