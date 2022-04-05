Gene Shue, All-Star player and Coach of the Year, dies at 90

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

Gene Shue, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year who won 784 games with the Bullets, 76ers and Clippers, has died. A five-time All-Star as a player for the Pistons, Shue went on to coach for more than two decades. He took the Baltimore Bullets to the NBA Finals in 1971, ​​then did the same with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1977. He is still the record holder for the Washington-Baltimore franchise with 522 victories. The Wizards and the NBA announced Shue’s death Monday. He was 90.