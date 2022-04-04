Shooters still at large following mass killing in Sacramento

By ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The multiple shooters police believe fatally shot six people and wounded 12 on a crowded street in California’s capital are still on the loose. More than 100 shots were fired early Sunday in downtown Sacramento, creating a chaotic scene with hundreds of people trying desperately to get to safety. On Monday, police announced the arrest of Dandrae Martin as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. A court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday. Police have not said if they have identified the suspected shooters or established a motive. The victims were mourned during a during a vigil Monday evening.