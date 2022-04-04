Study finds higher homicide risk in homes with handguns

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study finds that people who live with handgun owners in the U.S. are shot to death at a higher rate than people who live in homes without such firearms. Past studies have found guns in the home are tied to a higher risk of a violent death. But much of that work focused on suicide. The new study tackles the belief that handguns in the home are still worthwhile because of the safety they provide against intruders. The Annals of Internal Medicine published the study Monday. The study has several shortcomings and it’s not clear that the findings are generalizable to the whole country.