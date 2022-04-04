Man sentenced for buying Coachella tickets with firm’s funds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for embezzling more than $350,000 from his employer to pay for Coachella tickets, a hot tub and other extravagant personal expenses. As manager of the tech firm Networks 2000, Matthew P. Hernandez controlled finances and was able to transfer company money to his personal accounts, according to prosecutors. They say he used corporate credit cards to buy luxury items including a home gym and a watch priced more than $1,000. The scheme involved hundreds of transactions over seven years. The 46-year-old had pleaded guilty to wire fraud.