In Oakland, trades of stars Chapman, Olson mean opportunity

JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

MESA, Ariz (AP) — For the remade Oakland Athletics, there are opportunities all over the roster. After trading Matt Chapman, Matt Olson, Chris Bassitt and Sean Manaea, the A’s could begin the season with rookies at third base and in center field, two rookie starting pitchers, and a group of new bullpen arms in front of closer Lou Trivino. They will look starkly different than the team that went 86-76 last season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.