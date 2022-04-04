Election will fill US House seat left by Trump ally Nunes

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Voters in California’s sprawling farm belt are filling a congressional seat left vacant after Republican Rep. Devin Nunes resigned to lead former President Donald Trump’s media company. The special election in the Republican-leaning 22nd District in the state’s Central Valley has been largely ignored as national Democrats and Republicans focus on midterm elections that will determine control of Congress in 2023. The seat is expected to stay in Republican hands. The outcome will not affect Democratic control in the House, where the party holds a slim majority. The winner will serve only months in Congress, and the district vanishes next year because of redrawn boundaries.