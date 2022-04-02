Baffert wins at Santa Anita before 90-day suspension begins

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Bob Baffert won the sixth race at Santa Anita, sending the Hall of Fame trainer out a winner two days before his 90-day suspension begins. Baffert was in the winner’s circle with Shaaz after the $72,000 race. He was joined by Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, who was aboard for the 2 3/4-length victory. Cezanne finished second in the $400,000 Oaklawn Mile in Hot Springs, Arkansas, losing by a neck. Baffert decided to scratch Eda from her scheduled start in the $600,000 Fantasy Stakes at the Arkansas track.