Zhang birdies into contention and return to Augusta National

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rose Zhang and Rachel Heck were flirting with the cut line at Champions Retreat. Now they’re right in the mix going into the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The second round concluded on Friday morning because of rain. And then the 60 players in the elite field headed over to Augusta National for a practice round and to experience the home of the Masters. Only the top 30 get to play for the title Saturday at Augusta National. Zhang was outside the cut until the No. 1 player in women’s amateur golf birdied her last three holes.