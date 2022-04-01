Man arrested for threats that prompted Tufts campus manhunt

BOSTON (AP) — A California man is facing charges he made threatening calls to a Boston-area college, prompting a campus manhunt last year. U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins’ office said Friday that Sammy Sultan was arrested at his home Thursday and will make an initial appearance in federal court in northern California on Friday. Prosecutors say the 48-year-old made eight phone calls to authorities at Tufts University in Medford in which he claimed to have entered a female student’s dorm room and was hiding under a bed with a taser and pistols. It couldn’t be immediately determined if Sultan has a lawyer.