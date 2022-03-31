Kupcho, Lee share early lead in last major at Mission Hills

By JOHN NICHOLSON

AP Sports Writer

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho and Minjee Lee shared the lead in The Chevron Championship at 6-under 66 after morning play in the first round of the major tournament’s final edition at Mission Hills. Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit and 2013 winner Inbee Park were among the afternoon starters in the event ending a half-century run in the mountain-framed desert oasis. Unable to find a sponsor willing to remain at Mission Hills, the tournament that started in 1972 as the Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner’s Circle and became a major in 1983 is shifting to Houston under a six-year deal with Chevron. Anna Nordqvist, Caroline Masson and Pajaree Anannarukarn were tied for third at 68, and 2014 winner Lexi Thompson was another stroke back with Lauren Stephenson.