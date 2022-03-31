David Price waiting to see how Dodgers will deploy his arm

By NORM FRAUENHEIM

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Dodgers’ left-handed pitcher David Price isn’t quite sure what role he’ll play this season. The 36-year-old is a five-time All-Star. He reached 93 miles per hour in a one-inning appearance on Wednesday. Manager Dave Roberts believes Price could have an immediate role by pitching relief innings. But Roberts said Price is unlikely to start because he’s not “built up.” The Dodgers got Price in 2020 along with Mookie Betts from the Red Sox.