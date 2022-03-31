California records 1st woman to sign bill into state law

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman has signed a bill into California state law for the first time in history. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis signed two laws on Thursday. Kounalakis was filling in for Gov. Gavin Newsom who left the state on Wednesday for a family vacation. State law requires Kounalakis to act as governor until Newsom returns. The state Legislature passed a bill on Thursday that extended eviction protections for some renters until the end of June. Kounalakis said she it was “humbling” and that she felt a sense of history. Kounalakis is one of several women who could run for governor in 2026.