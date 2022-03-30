Officials identify man killed by officer at police building

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a man killed by a detective he attacked at Fresno Police Department headquarters had a history of encounters with officers but never with the official he assaulted. Police Lt. Bill Dooley said Wednesday that 24-year-old Joseph Roy was in court Tuesday for a 2021 assault with a deadly weapon case moments before slipping through secure entrances for the attack. Dooley says Roy was also arrested in 2018 for felony assault and was held twice for mental health reasons. He says the detective he assaulted was not involved in any of those cases and had never had contact with him. Police have yet to determine why Roy attacked him.