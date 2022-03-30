LA council considers ending vaccination verification mandate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council is scheduled to vote on a motion that would end a requirement that many indoor businesses and large outdoor events verify that customers are vaccinated against COVID-19. The motion under consideration Wednesday would make vaccination verifications voluntary at such establishments as restaurants, bars, gyms and personal care businesses. If it receives at least 12 aye votes, the motion would meet the council’s “urgency” threshold and could take effect quickly. On March 23 the council voted 13-1 in favor of the motion, but because it wasn’t unanimous a second vote is required.