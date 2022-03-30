Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers over Kings 4-3 in shootout

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid both scored in regulation and then again in the shootout, lifting the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings. The victory was Edmonton’s second in a row and moved the Oilers within a point of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division. McDavid added an assist to get to 100 points for the fifth time in his career. Cody Ceci also scored and Mikko Koskinen had 38 saves for the Oilers, who have won eight straight at home. Alexander Edler, Quinton Byfield and Carl Grundstrom scored in regulation for the Kings.