LPGA has 1st major in Palm Springs for the final time

By The Associated Press

Golf’s major championship season begins with the Chevron Championship in the California desert. The LPGA’s first major is being held for the last time at Mission Hills Country Club. Chevron has taken over as title sponsor and will move it to later in the spring in Houston. Patty Tavatanakit is the defending champion. The Masters is next week, and this is the last chance for someone to qualify. The winner of the Valero Texas Open gets a spot in the field. Jordan Spieth is the defending champion. Nineteen other players in San Antonio already are eligible for the Masters.