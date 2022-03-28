Downtown LA’s $1.6 billion Angels Landing project advances

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A $1.6 billion mixed-use high-rise project planned for downtown Los Angeles has received key city approvals. The developers, The Peebles Corp. and MacFarlane Partners, announced Monday that the Angels Landing project has received so-called entitlements to build. The project will be located in downtown’s Bunker Hill area and have two towers and a plaza next to the historic Angels Flight funicular railway. The project will encompass 1.2 million square feet and include two hotels, condominiums, apartments, restaurants and retail. Progress on the Angels Landing project was reported as a Frank Gehry-designed mixed-use development, The Grand LA, is nearing completion.