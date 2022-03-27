2 killed, 3 hurt in central California drive-by shooting

HOLLISTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and three others were wounded in a drive-by shooting in central California. The gunfire erupted around 9 p.m. on a residential block of Hollister, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. The three survivors were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. None of the victims were immediately identified. There have been no arrests. Sheriff’s investigators say they are searching for an unknown number of suspects who drove off in a dark-colored SUV.