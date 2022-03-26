US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska announces resignation

By GRANT SCHULTE

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska says he will resign from office, effective March 31, after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national. Fortenberry’s announcement Saturday follows concerted pressure on him to step down from political leaders in Nebraska and Washington. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday urged Fortenberry to resign. Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said Fortenberry should “do the right thing for his constituents” and leave the office he has held since 2005.