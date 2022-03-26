Miranda to miss Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of this year’s most prominent Oscar nominees, is sitting out the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Miranda shared the unfortunate news on Twitter Saturday afternoon. He said that even though he has tested negative himself, he will stay away from the ceremony out of caution. Miranda is up for an Oscar for best original song for “Dos Oruguitas” from the animated film “Encanto.” Should he win, he would attain rare EGOT status, meaning he’d be an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner.