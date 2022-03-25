Gonzalez sets NCAA record, Cal leads swimming and diving

ATLANTA (AP) — Hugo Gonzalez set an NCAA record in the 400-yard medley on Friday to help California build a slim lead entering the final day of competition in the Division I men’s swimming and diving championships. Gonzalez dominated the 400 IM, winning by over a second and breaking Chase Kalisz’s record in a time of 3:32.88. Defending champion Bobby Finke of Florida was fourth. In the final race of the night, Cal took 40 points in the 400-yard medley relay to move ahead of Texas for the top spot in the team standings.