Oscars to celebrate ‘Godfather,’ ‘Bond’ — and ‘Bruno’

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Bond didn’t get an Oscar nomination this year, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be part of the ceremony. It’s the 60th anniversary of the first 007 movie, after all, and the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather.” Those landmarks will be celebrated Sunday at the 94th Oscars. Producer Will Packer said Thursday that the theme is: Movie lovers unite. One major moment planned for the show: a performance of the smash hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the animated film “Encanto.” Superstars Luis Fonsi and Becky G will join the film’s cast during the performance. The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.